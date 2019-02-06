Kevin Lee and Islam Makhachev Informally Agree to Fight

Kevin Lee has not seen the inside of an Octagon since losing to Al Iaquinta recently at UFC Milwaukee last December, and yet he has remained active on social media in pursuing his next opponent. One name that Kevin Lee recently raised as a potential opponent is Gregor Gillespie following Gillespie’s dominant victory over Yancy Medeiros at UFC on ESPN +1. But Kevin Lee’s attention was directed in another direction and towards the man Kevin Lee has been challenging for years, none other than the undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov himself. However, Khabib was speaking on another’s behalf:

Kevin Lee I hear you’re looking for a fight. We have a young Lion @MAKHACHEVMMA Let’s see if you can get through him. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 1, 2019

“Kevin Lee I hear you’re looking for a fight. We have a young Lion @MAKHACHEVMMA Let’s see if you can get through him.”

Kevin Lee would then respond to Nurmagomedov’s proposal for Lee to fight rising lightweight Islam Makhachev:

The man can’t speak for himself huh. I heard he’s already too hurt https://t.co/JuvmeomsIl — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 3, 2019

“The man can’t speak for himself huh. I heard he’s already too hurt,” Lee responded. Islam Makhachev was quick to shoot down those rumors:

“What are you talking about???. March 30, Philadelphia @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite”

April 13th ppv sound better — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 4, 2019

“April 13th ppv sound better,” Lee replied. Kevin Lee would then part with assurance that he would make the phone call to get the ball rolling in a more formal fashion:

Lol y’all really be tryna make fights happen over the internet 😂. You don’t got enough Russian bots yet bro, imma call the man and we’ll let you know ok https://t.co/pHetH3uv4L — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 4, 2019

“Lol y’all really be tryna make fights happen over the internet. You don’t got enough Russian bots yet bro, imma call the man and we’ll let you know ok,” Lee wrote.

Islam Makachev is currently unranked but has been listed at #15 on and off since his last bout in July at UFC on Fox 30, which saw Makhachev defeat Kajan Johnson via 1st round submission.

Do you believe the UFC brass should pull the trigger on Kevin Lee vs. Islam Makhachev?