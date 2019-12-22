Kevin Lee Blasts Colby Covington During Bernie Sanders Rally

Kevin Lee took the opportunity to fire shots at Colby Covington for his MAGA shtick and making a quick exit after his TKO loss to Kamaru Usman.

Liberals have been having a field day with Covington’s fifth-round TKO loss to Usman. More specifically, they have poked fun at “Chaos'” fractured jaw. On Twitter, #MAGAJAW was trending and insults were hurled at Covington. Many say that “Chaos” set himself up to be ridiculed with his trash talk.

Lee Takes Shots At Covington During Bernie Sanders Rally

Helen Yee posted footage of Lee’s speech during 2020 Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ rally. “The Motown Phenom” fired verbal jabs at Covington (via MMAMania.com).

”I’m a fighter, and I don’t know how many people saw the fight last week: President Trump’s boy getting knocked out in the title fight,” Lee said. “Now listen, we all gonna take our lumps, but the man ran out the back door of T-Mobile Arena. And I’m not ashamed to stand up here and say it. I fought in the same arena in 2017 for my first world title, and I lost it. I’m not ashamed to say that. But I stood up, I shared my mistakes, my mamma was sitting front row again. I said what I had to correct and I’m getting ready for my next one in 2020.”

Lee also spoke to The Schmo and claimed that the UFC tried censoring his support for Bernie Sanders after his UFC 244 victory over Gregor Gillespie.

”After I made my little statement, I wanted to make a bigger one,” he said. “They muted me. If you go back and watch the video, they muted me when I screamed his name. But they ain’t gonna mute me in front of all these people out here.”