Kevin Lee On Wearing Bulletproof Vest For UFC 229

Kevin Lee made a few fans chuckle this past weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) at UFC 229. Lee was in attendance for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor lightweight title fight. However, the former interim 155-pound title challenger didn’t stick around for the main event. Lee told “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” he left right after doing a breakdown on the prelims, knowing things were going to get hectic later on (via MMA Mania):

“I was there for the prelims and did a little bit of breakdown. But then I left right after. I kind of already knew where that was going to end up going,” said Lee.

“Me, I roll everywhere in Vegas solo, it was already putting me on edge about it, so I showed up and did the whole day with a bulletproof vest and people were asking me why. But I left right after the Michelle Waterson fight.”

That night, Lee posted a photo showing he was wearing a bulletproof vest for the event. Lee admitted it was simply satire mixed with fashion, however, he knew things were going to get rough later that night regardless of the outcome of the main event:

“It was half fashion, half satire, but a lot of people took pictures and was getting on me about it. I didn’t necessarily know a brawl would break out, I just know that dealing with them Russians, they are so butthurt, they are so emotional, sensitive, I didn’t know what was going to happen. So, dealing with those guys you never really know anything,” Lee said.

“They are a bunch of weak-minded individuals to me, so I don’t really like being around them to be honest. As soon as I was able to get up out of there, I did. I went home, watched the fight around my team anyway and we got to sit back and really analyze it and I feel like it came out better.”

What do you think about Lee wearing a bulletproof vest at UFC 229?