Kevin Lee Calls Out Al Iaquinta, Gets Called a Bird

Kevin Lee calls for a bout with Al Iaquinta and it didn’t take long for “Raging” to respond.

Lee is coming off a dominant TKO victory over Edson Barboza back in April. It was a crucial win for “The Motown Phenom” as he wanted to rebound from his submission loss to Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title bout back in Oct. 2017. With the victory over Barboza, Lee has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings.

Kevin Lee Calls Out Al Iaquinta

Lee recently appeared on the MetroPCS UFC 227 pre-show. He said he wants to take on “Raging” on the UFC 229 card. That event takes place on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is a history between the two, as they shared the Octagon back in Feb. 2014. Iaquinta won that bout via unanimous decision.

Iaquinta quickly responded and he didn’t hold back:

Kevin Lee is a dweeeb, doesn’t make weight, doesn’t deserve a title shot.. scared to bump up to his natural weight class of 170… I’ll fight him no earlier than msg he’s a bird and i do what i want. He’s ufc kiss ass sissy bag https://t.co/Uz6cCYm70E — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) August 5, 2018

Lee and Iaquinta have thrown verbal jabs at each other. “Raging” criticizes “The Motown Phenom” for wanting a 165-pound division. Lee missed weight for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career ahead of the Barboza fight. Many view Lee as being bigger than a lightweight, but smaller than a welterweight.

The UFC recently announced that Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend the lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. It’s possible that Lee could be angling for a spot on the card for more than exposure to a larger audience. If Nurmagomedov or McGregor were to pull out, it could leave the door open for Lee to slide into the main event spot.

Time will tell if Lee gets a fight on the Las Vegas card. The only other bout reported to be in the pipeline for the card is Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga. MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest UFC 229 and UFC 230 news.

Would you like to see Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta II?