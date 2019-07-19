Kevin Lee Changes Camps To TriStar To Train With Georges St-Pierre

Kevin Lee is on a two-fight losing streak and has changed camps to TriStar in Montreal, Canada.

Why “The Motown Phenom” decided on TriStar is simple. He gets to learn under Firas Zahabi and gets to train with arguably the greatest fighter ever in Georges St-Pierre.

“He understands it. We’re martial artists, we’re competitors,” Lee said to Submission Radio (as transcribed by BJPENN). “If I’m not trying to push myself to the limit and I’m not trying to fight the best that’s out there, then I feel like he wouldn’t understand me as much. I think he’s got the same kind of fire in him.

“He’s going to train with me a lot. I feel like he’ll be another one of those great minds that I can kind of pick,” he added. “Seeing what makes him tick and what made him such a great champion, those are the things that I think will boost me to the next level.”

Kevin Lee is coming off of a submission loss to Rafael dos Anjos in what was his welterweight debut in the UFC. With TriStar, he says he will spend a few months getting accustomed to everything and plans on returning in October. But, he has no opponents in mind, but is hoping this move benefits his career.