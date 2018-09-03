Kevin Lee Claims Dillon Danis Turned Down $100K Grappling Match

Dillon Danis recently challenged Kevin Lee to a jiu-jitsu exhibition with $100,000 at stake to be put up by both participants. Lee would then accept this challenge leading some outlets to report that the two were in talks to follow through on the bout in an untelevised event. Now, Kevin Lee has come forward in a recent interview with Submission Radio to claim that Dillon Danis has already turned down the terms offered for the grappling match (Via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m not sure. They didn’t even get that far, I don’t think. His management reached out to mine and so I don’t know,” Lee said. “I don’t even think they got that far, to be honest. I think they’re thinking of a time and place. I think they went back to him and asked him if we can do combat Jiu Jitsu and then he shut it down.”

Although Kevin Lee claims Danis shut down the grappling match, he still would like the competition to take place and has not given up on making it happen:

“I’ll hit him up in a few days or so once I figure out what the rest of what I’m doing is going on and really see what we talk about with that. It’s nothing to me. I roll every day anyway. I’ll go out there and roll with him. Who cares. What’s gonna happen? I’m gonna lose? So the f—k what? It will be 100 grand, so I’m not gonna be all happy about it or noting, but look, all is fair and love and war, you know what I mean?

“If we did Combat Jiu Jitsu (with palm strikes allowed), I think it’s a good middle ground. He knows he can’t take me in an MMA,” Lee said. “I’m not gonna bullshit, in a straight Jiu Jitsu match he would stand a good chance, especially with the leg lock game. And he’s just more acclimated there, he’s got a lot more experience, he’s done a lot more.”

“If we do combat Jiu Jitsu, it’s somewhere in the middle. I think it’s most fair. And then it’s a toss-up there. I mean, I think I mount and beat the hell out of him. But what can you say? I think I’d beat him into submission. Let’s say that.”

Do you think there is any chance this grappling match between Kevin Lee and Dillon Danis will take place?