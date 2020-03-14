Kevin Lee Claims Justin Gaethje Turned Down UFC Bout

Kevin Lee has made the claim that Justin Gaethje was offered a bout with him but turned it down.

Tonight (March 14), Lee will do battle with Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC Brasilia. “The Motown Phenom” is hoping to earn his second victory in a row. He’s coming off a devastating head kick knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie back in Nov. 2019.

Lee Says Gaethje Playing Politics

MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin got a chance to speak to Lee before UFC Brasilia. The eighth-ranked UFC lightweight claimed that Gaethje declined a bout with him.

“I tried to make it,” Lee revealed when speaking to MMA Fighting. “Just because he’s got a number next to his name and he would have been a good fight, too. He turned it down. So I moved on to bigger and better.”

Lee went on to say that other lightweights are playing politics and have also avoided a fight with him. He singled out Gaethje because he feels “The Highlight” is putting on an act when he says he’ll fight anyone.

“Gaethje, he’s doing it right now. He did it with me. He’s supposedly the fighter’s fighter type of guy,” Lee said. “The Donald Cerrone type of guy who will fight anybody but they’re all playing politics. I march to my own drum. I’ve always been on my own energy so if I see a bunch of people doing the same thing, I kind of go the other way. I’m willing to do the things that other people aren’t willing to do. That’s what I feel has always kind of separated me from the pack.

“And at the end of the day, I’m going to be the champ. That’s my belt. I’ve got to go through all these guys anyways so let’s go ahead and steal their momentum.”

