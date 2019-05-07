Kevin Lee advises Conor McGregor’s team to avoid a fight with Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson has been going through personal issues, but things appear to be moving in a positive direction. “El Cucuy” met with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials in Las Vegas yesterday (May 6). Ferguson then took to his Twitter account to declare that he’s back.

Kevin Lee On Potential McGregor vs. Ferguson Bout

“The Motown Phenom,” who is a former foe of Ferguson, spoke to Chael Sonnen recently. Lee gave his take on a potential McGregor vs. Ferguson match-up (via LowKickMMA.com):

“I’ve heard that too. That people are talking about when Conor comes back, he should fight Tony and does that make sense. If I was their management, I would keep Conor as far away from Tony as possible. If he [Ferguson] did leave Paradigm, I didn’t really know that until just now, but if he did leave Paradigm, it would make sense just because he might stand a closer route to fighting Conor if that’s what he’s looking to do.

“I think Tony has his own little issues and a whole ‘nother set of problems that he’s dealing with and facing. Fighting does help all that, especially fighting a guy like Conor. It’s a lot more that comes along with a fight like that.”

Lee is set to do battle with former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. This will be a welterweight contest. The bout will headline UFC Rochester on May 18.