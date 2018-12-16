Kevin Lee Is ‘Devastated & Embarrassed’ Following Second Loss To Al Iaquinta

Kevin Lee has spoken out on his second defeat to Al Iaquinta.

Last night (Dec. 15), Lee went one-on-one with Iaquinta in a rematch. Back in Feb. 2014, Iaquinta defeated Lee via unanimous decision. Almost five years later, “Raging” once again topped Lee via unanimous decision.

Kevin Lee Talks Second Loss To Al Iaquinta

Speaking to reporters after UFC on FOX 31, Lee expressed his disappointment in losing to Iaquinta again (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Devastated, embarrassed. This sport sometimes has the lowest of lows, and it really don’t feel lower than now, but I’ll be all right. I might not get another shot at Al, but I’ve fought a lot of great fighters in my career, and he’s definitely up there amongst them. We’ll see once everything gets settled down.”

“The Motown Phenom” went on to say that this loss could spark a change in weight class:

“It might be time for me to make that change,” Lee said. “I knew it about a year ago, but I’m a real stubborn son of a (expletive), so I’m just going to try to make as many adjustments as I can and make it as clean as I can, but it still is very rough for me to get down to this weight. Maybe now it’s time to just go up and look at other options. I think I can compete very, very well at 170 and be fast in and out of the pocket, too. I don’t know. We’ll see as I kind of get healed up and everything.”

What do you think is next for Kevin Lee after this latest setback?