Kevin Lee Dismisses Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Performance

Kevin Lee made it clear that he is not impressed by Conor McGregor.

McGregor returned to action this past Saturday night (Jan. 18). He went one-on-one with Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. McGregor stopped “Cowboy” in just 40 seconds. While the “Notorious” one has received praise from the likes of UFC president Dana White and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Lee feels the performance left a lot to be desired.

Kevin Lee Not A Fan Of Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Performance

Lee appeared as a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, “The Motown Phenom” said he believes Cerrone is damaged goods and McGregor picked the bones (via BJPenn.com).

“I ain’t been impressed with nothing in the UFC for a minute, to be honest with you. This s**t it’s starting to get a little wack to be honest with you,” Kevin Lee said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “And Conor is up there with it. I mean, it was a good little, you know, he got the job done, he got the money. But, to me, he fought a guy that was tailor-picked for him, he hand-picked for him and was chinny. Anytime you go down by a shoulder strike, and it really stings you, and this ain’t even the slick ‘Cowboy,’ I am not one of those people that think ‘Cowboy’ laid down.

“But, if a shoulder is hurting you, that means your chin is gone and they already knew that. So, I’m not impressed. I am a little irritated by it, to be honest with you. When I gotta go to the grocery store yesterday and hear people talk about oh he did that to ‘Cowboy,’ oh he’s back, blah, blah blah. Like, come on man,” he continued. “We out here really fighting. To me, I’m really fighting, I had my comeback fight in November, and I took on an undefeated guy. I didn’t take on someone that is a little over the hill. So, yeah, I am a little irritated by it, to be honest.”

