Kevin Lee Views Dustin Poirier As ‘Fun Fight,’ Not A Stepping Stone

Kevin Lee has his sights set on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold, and he doesn’t feel a bout with Dustin Poirier will get him closer to it.

Lee is scheduled to do battle with Al Iaquinta a second time tomorrow night (Dec. 15). The rematch will take place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lee vs. Iaquinta II will be the final UFC bout on the major FOX network.

Kevin Lee Shuts Down Dustin Poirier As Legit Contender

“The Motown Phenom” recently spoke to reporters ahead of UFC on FOX 31. Lee didn’t appear to view Poirier as a good fight to get himself back into title contention (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If Conor’s going to take a step backward and fight a man he already knocked out in the first round at 145 (pounds) – if he needs that steps backward to get himself feeling good again so that they can try and make some more money off him, then that’s on him. But I put Poirier in another category. He’s in the more ‘fun fight’ category with Nate Diaz and some of these older guys that are just out there to have fun. I’m out here chasing titles.”

Poirier was scheduled to take on Nate Diaz last month, but “The Diamond” went down with an injury. Poirier’s next bout is unknown, but he has called out Tony Ferguson. Whether or not Poirier gets his wish remains to be seen.

Do you think these are Kevin Lee’s true views on Dustin Poirier, or is he just stoking the flames?