Kevin Lee Explains Phone Call With Georges St-Pierre

Kevin Lee has had his eyes on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for quite some time now. However, the now welterweight wanted to fight one of the best to ever do it in Georges St-Pierre.

“I wanted to fight him (St-Pierre), because going into it, win lose or draw, I’m going to learn something from this motherf**ker,” Lee said on the Joe Rogan Experience (transcribed via BJPENN.com). One, he’s going to know he was in a fight. I’m going to show up, I’m going to give him all I’ve got. [And] I knew, just for the future, a fight like that would propel you.”

Not only did he want to fight him, but Lee said he actually called GSP to try and get the fight. However, after being on the phone with him, the Canadian turned it down.

“I tried to pick a fight with him, and he called me and we talked for over an hour and he was explaining it to me… there’s risk and reward and I’m the type, I like taking a big risk.”

Ultimately, Kevin Lee still wants that fight and believes it could happen.

“I want that date with him, but we’ll see how it all pans out,” he said.

In the end, Lee is coming off of a loss to Rafael dos Anjos. While St-Pierre retired earlier this year but speculation continues to grow that he will return to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.