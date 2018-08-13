Kevin Lee Eyes Anthony Pettis for UFC 229

Kevin Lee really, really wants on the UFC 229 card this October. First, the #5 ranked Lee set his sights on a rematch with Al Iaquinta for the event. But with Iaquinta unavailable, he has now redirected his gaze to former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, who currently sits three spots below him at #8 in the rankings.

“I think the UFC likes the fight,” Lee told ESPN. “Apparently, there are two more spots on that UFC 229 card. They are trying to find, see where everyone settles. Tony Ferguson is still out there. There are some moving parts, but that’s the fight that makes sense.”

But prior to challenging Iaquinta, Lee had set his sights on a man who’s name is on a lot of fighter’s lips these days: the legendary Georges St-Pierre. This request was dismissed by the former welterweight champion.

“I get his reason for not taking a fight against me,” Lee said. “I’m a big risk and not much reward. I get it. I’ll move past it.

“That said, I kind of took it a little bit as disrespect. I took it as a little bit of a challenge, that he doesn’t see me as worth his time. I’ll make my point. If I have to show how good I am again, and Anthony Pettis has to be the victim of it, then I’ll beat the fuck out of Anthony Pettis.”

Whomever the UFC puts in front of him at UFC 229, Kevin Lee is determined to compete at the event or make weight even without an opponent, perhaps to serve as a replacement similar to Kamaru Usman’s role in the UFC 228 main event.

“I’m the best lightweight out there, for sure,” Lee said. “Not only that, but I’m getting better and better. I’m constantly looking to improve myself. That’s why I’ve even stayed out of the media for bit. I’ve been working on my skills. Whatever the UFC decides, I’m going to be ready to go on Oct. 6, ready to make that weight, even if they don’t find me an opponent.”

Lee also states that the UFC has broached the subject of a potential move up to welterweight. Lee believes this is merely a ploy to keep him away from reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. But If Lee does ultimately become a replacement for the UFC 229 main event, particularly if he replaces McGregor, that would give Lee what he has been asking for for years and what the UFC, according to Lee, is dreading:

“They’re trying to keep me away from the Russian [Nurmagomedov] boy for as long as possible. I’ve been calling him out for years. I get it, they have a big market in Russia they want to push into, and I’m bad for that business.

“They’ll try to spin it and say it’s about my health, but at the end of the day, if you put me and Khabib on a scale right now, I’m lighter than the guy. I’m lighter than a lot of guys fighting at 155.”

What should the UFC do with Kevin Lee for UFC 229? Pettis? Ferguson rematch? Replacement fighter for the main event? Or other?