Kevin Lee feels that a fight against GSP for a new 165lbs title makes the most sense to him

Kevin Lee roused fans around the world with his recent comments about a potential fight with Georges St-Pierre in the near future.

The UFC lightweight contender is an advocate for the addition of new UFC weight-classes with a specific interest in a potential 165-pound division.

Speaking as a guest fighter at the UFC Singapore event, which takes place this Saturday, “The Motown Phenom” spoke of his interest in throwing down with GSP (via The Straits Times):

“I think me and Georges for the 165lb title is the one that makes the most sense,”

Lee continued “You do Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning lightweight champion, in October, you do me and Georges in November, at Madison Square Garden. And maybe you do Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington to figure out the 170lbs division.”

At the present moment, the UFC has eight weight divisions, ranging from flyweight up to heavyweight. Kevin Lee isn’t the only fighter who has campaigned for the potential of new divisions, various members of the roster have called for the same. However, Dana White feels the new divisions would see more fighters cutting big amounts of weight to gain an advantage.

Lee, who last fought against Edson Barbosa earlier this year, came in over the lightweight weight limit. Alongside Lee, there have been numerous fighters who have missed weight. The most recent of those being Darren Till, which was the sixth fight this year to have been affected by a botched weight-cut.

Lee recently stated that he feels somebody will need to die before the UFC changes anything. Joe Rogan commented on the UFC’s plans to introduce more divisions in 2015, however, Dana White stated earlier this year that the UFC does not plan on including any more divisions anytime soon.

Do you think the UFC should add more weight classes?