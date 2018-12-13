Kevin Lee Explains Why First Iaquinta Fight Is Meaningless

Kevin’s Lee’s first UFC fight will be ran back this Saturday in the UFC on Fox 31 main event when “The Motown Phenom” looks to avenge his debut loss to Al Iaquinta from back in 2014. But even though Lee is looking to show who is the better fighter in 2018, he is not looking back or even learning from their first encounter:

“I don’t even really look at that fight anymore as a building block,” Kevin Lee told MMAjunkie following Wednesday’s open workouts. “I’m a completely different fighter. I’ve had 12 fights since then and taken on much bigger challenges and I feel like I’m getting better and better each fight, and Al is just another stepping stone into that.”

As the winner of six of his last seven fights, when Kevin Lee says that he has made strides since his first fight against Iaquinta, he has plenty of evidence to back it up:

“The thing is, I’m steadily getting better, and steady getting my momentum going,” Lee said. “I knew once I got that first (main event) that I was going to make the most of that opportunity. Once I got the next one, I’m going to make the most of that, and the most after that – and this is no different. It’s only prepping me for the big fights, anyway. I prefer five rounds – I feel like I’m better in a five-round fight, and the more experience I get, the better.”

