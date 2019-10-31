Kevin Lee: Gillespie the Toughest, Most Dangerous Fight I’ve Ever Had

Kevin Lee has already proclaimed #11-ranked lightweight Gregor Gillespie a dangerous fight for himself, and now he’s saying that his upcoming bout with Gillespie is the most dangerous and toughest fight of his career.

It’s easy to forget that Kevin Lee is only 27 years old, with the Detroit-based grappler already having over five years of UFC experience under his belt. Lee has had a total of 22 professional fights and has lost the last two to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos. Lee will look to bounce back and avoid a third consecutive loss against a competitor whose skill set Kevin Lee is very much aware of:

“Hands down, this is the most dangerous fight I’ve ever taken in my life,” Lee told MMA Junkie. “It’s a guy who’s really dangerous. A lot of guys on the inside know he’s got a legit shot to even beat Khabib (Nurmagomedov) or anybody else in this weight class.

“He’s the most decorated wrestler. Dude would be in the Olympics if it wasn’t for Jordan Burroughs. Fighting somebody like this who not a lot of people know which makes him even more dangerous is going to be tough. I’ve prepared 100 percent for this. I already know this is going to be the toughest fight I’ve had.”

At 13-0 without dropping a round, Gillespie has certainly earned Kevin Lee’s respect. So heading into Saturday’s lightweight bout, Kevin Lee believes that it is not the hot prospect Gillespie who is coming in with something to prove, but rather himself….to himself:

“It’s proving something to myself more than anything,” Lee said. “This man is undefeated. No one has really figured him out yet. He ain’t been beat, so he don’t have that confidence. He’s on the up and up and he’s going to try to make a name off of me. It’s proving to myself that I’m still coming up and I’m still rising. I’m still going to be even bigger and better.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m coming off two losses. That (expletive) eats at you. It’s not easy having to rebound from that. So Gregor’s going to have to face the worst of it, but I’m going to make sure I give it to him.”

Who do you believe will prove more to the world at UFC 244? Kevin Lee or Gregor Gillespie?