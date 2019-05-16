Kevin Lee Lists Five Opponents He Wants To Fight

Kevin Lee is moving up to welterweight this Saturday in the main event of UFC Rochester when he takes on Rafael dos Anjos. Although “RDA” is a big name, Lee has his eyes on five other fighters he wants to fight before his career is over.

“In no sense am I completely done with 155. There are still a lot of great fights to be had with Khabib (Nurmagomedov) being one of them,” Lee said to BJPENN.com. “That is still something I am looking forward to in the future. We are going to have a date. Me and Khabib, me and Conor (McGregor) it is just inevitable those fights happen. As competitors, we know that. But, I’m kind of shifting my focus to take out (Kamaru) Usman. I want that welterweight title. When I look at him stylistically he is a tougher match. He is bigger, more well-rounded, he doesn’t have that name recognition like someone like Khabib or Conor and all these guys have. This ain’t a bad consolation. Then you never know [those lightweights] may come up and challenge for the belt.”

For the other two, well he wants to fight Ben Askren and Colby Covington.

“Askren is still kind of hanging on that takedown he got against a 20-year-old me. He forgot about all the right hands I hit him with before that,” he explained. “There are some questions that can be answered in that. There are a lot of great fights at 170. You got Askren, Colby Covington who is still out there. Tons of others. A lot of great fights. Askren and Colby are guys I would want to fight.”

Ultimately, Lee believes it is only a matter of time all five happens happen.