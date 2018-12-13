Kevin Lee has respect for Max Holloway, but he believes “Blessed” would run into some problems at lightweight.

Holloway is coming off a brilliant performance against Brian Ortega. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder pummeled Ortega on the feet for four rounds. The doctor had seen enough and didn’t allow “T-City” to see the fifth round.

Kevin Lee Believes Max Holloway Should Stay At 145 Pounds

While UFC president Dana White says he’d like to see Holloway make the jump up to 155 pounds, a top ranked UFC lightweight disagrees. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Lee explained why he thinks Holloway should continue to compete at featherweight (via MMAMania.com):

“Why do you want Khabib to fight Floyd? It’s not even a great fight. Why do you want Max to come up and fight somebody like Khabib or like me? It’s unfair for him to even have to, that’s a lot of weight. People do not understand, we are competitors. We are just too big and too strong. It’s too big of a disadvantage. I feel like it needs to be a clear playing field, and then that’s when you really see the best fight.”

Lee is set to do battle this Saturday night (Dec. 15). “The Motown Phenom” will look to avenge his Feb. 2014 loss to Al Iaquinta. The action will take place inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It’ll headline the final UFC on FOX card.

Do you agree with Kevin Lee, or would Max Holloway simply pick up where he left off with a change in weight class?