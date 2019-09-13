Kevin Lee Moving Back Down To Lightweight, Hopes For Khabib Fight

Kevin Lee is making his way back to the lightweight division.

After falling short against Al Iaquinta in their rematch, Lee moved up to 170 pounds. While some thought the new weight class could breathe new life into “The Motown Phenom,” he ended up being submitted by Rafael dos Anjos. It appears Lee’s change in weight class was one-and-done.

Speaking to ESPN, Lee revealed that he’s returning to the lightweight division and hopes to eventually fight 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (via MMAMania.com).

“After looking at that last fight with Khabib, I did an interview before Khabib fought Dustin (Poirier) and said I wasn’t too impressed,” Lee told ESPN. “But after seeing the way Khabib handled Dustin, I might want a piece of that cake. I like the biggest target I can find. He’s the real challenge out there. He’s the guy who is going to challenge Jon Jones for the pound-for-pound title. That’s the kind of fight that will get me up.”

As far as his next fight is concerned, Lee wouldn’t mind throwing down with Nurmagomedov’s teammate Islam Makhachev.

“I hear they’re going to Moscow and I hear Islam [Makhachev] might want a fight,” Lee said “Me and Islam on a co-main in Moscow sounds good to me. People see him as the next Khabib. I’ll be training with Georges [St-Pierre]. There’s talks of trying to make Khabib and Georges happen. There are a lot of little storylines there. Lot of motivation in a fight like that.”