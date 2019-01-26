Kevin Lee Says He Was Offered To Fight Darren Till, But Declined

Kevin Lee claims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) offered him a big welterweight fight, but he wasn’t on board.

Lee was seen in action last month. He attempted to avenge his 2014 loss to Al Iaquinta in their rematch. “The Motown Phenom” was stunned when Iaquinta’s hand was once again raised when the score totals were read. Lee didn’t perform as well as many had anticipated, failing to utilize his grappling the way he had against Edson Barboza. While Iaquinta is a different fighter, Lee’s standup wasn’t working out as well as he had hoped.

Lee Turns Down Till Fight

Lee appeared on last night’s (Jan. 25) edition of MMAJunkie Radio. During the show, “The Motown Phenom” revealed that he was offered a fight with Darren Till at UFC London but decided to stay at lightweight:

“They offered me Darren Till for that main event spot in London and I think they trying to push me out the division. They pretty much approached me right after the fight and they asked me would I go 170. I’m like, ‘Not really (interested). This is where I started, this is where I’m going to get that belt first and just keep moving on. I just wasn’t interested. I’m going to stay at 155 and someone is going to get hurt. I slept on it for the night then I woke up in the morning and it was the same thing. I try not to make decisions on the fly like that. It just still wasn’t too interesting. There’s still so much work for me to be done at 155.”

Lee also said he’d like to test Gregor Gillespie to see whether or not he’s the real deal. Gillespie is coming off a dominant TKO win over Yancy Medeiros. Time will tell if that’s what ends up being next for Lee.

Do you think Kevin Lee made the right decision to stick around at 155 pounds?