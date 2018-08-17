Kevin Lee prefers to do battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title rather than Conor McGregor.

Lee is coming off a fifth round TKO victory over Edson Barboza. Outside of landing a near fight-finishing spinning wheel kick in the third round, Barboza was dominated throughout the fight. It was a solid win for “The Motown Phenom” as he fell short in his bid to capture interim lightweight gold in the bout prior with Tony Ferguson. Lee finds himself in a good spot going 6-1 in his last seven outings.

Kevin Lee Prefers Bout With Khabib Over Conor McGregor

With Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor coming up on Oct. 6, it’s natural for high ranked 155-pounders such as Lee to pay close attention to the match-up. Speaking to Farah Hannoun, Lee said he hopes he gets a chance to unseat “The Eagle” while he’s still undefeated (via BJPenn.com):

“I’d rather fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] to be honest. Just because…people see him as just this unstoppable tank. Ya know, Conor [Mcgregor’s] already got a couple losses on there. So Conor takes it away from me. To be the one to get rid of that 0… something like that only comes around once in a lifetime. Especially with a guy like Khabib. I just see him, I’m a lion myself. When I see that meal I gotta go for it.”

Lee says he’s already started camp for UFC 229 in case Nurmagomedov or McGregor pull out of their title bout. Whether or not he will be needed for the event remains to be seen, but probably 99 percent of mixed martial arts fans would rather his services not be needed. MMA News will keep you up to speed on the latest news surrounding UFC 229 including any additions and potential changes.

Do you think Kevin Lee will be competing for the UFC lightweight title some day?