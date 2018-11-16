Kevin Lee Promises To “Humiliate” Al Iaquinta

Upon making his UFC debut back in 2014, Kevin Lee had his then-undefeated mixed martial arts (MMA) record snapped. Once sitting at 7-0, a unanimous decision loss to “Ragin” changed all of that. Since then, Lee has had a very successful run in the lightweight division.

He even found himself contending for a 155-pound title, however, he was bested by Tony Ferguson. Coming off a dominant victory over Edson Barboza this past April, Lee is looking to get back in the title mix. He’ll main event the UFC on FOX 31 card in a rematch with Iaquinta next month (Sat. December 15, 2018).

“The Motown Phenom” has the opportunity to avenge the first-ever loss of his MMA career. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Lee said that he promises to “humiliate” Iaquinta when they share the Octagon together:

“When I fight Al, I’m gonna humiliate him. I’m gonna just show that I’m better than him everywhere. How the fight goes will be up to him.

“He’s a very tough guy, he will stay in there for as long as you let him. But, I’m gonna make him quit and he’ll get up out of there. I think I’ll put that man to sleep.”

