Kevin Lee Provides In-Depth Prediction to Khabib vs. Conor

Stopping by MMA SiriusXM on MMAJunkie radio, Kevin Lee provided an in-depth breakdown the blockbuster Khabib/McGregor UFC 229 bout as a spectator and an analysis. In doing so, Lee concluded that things will most likely not go the way of the Eagle come October 6th.

“I’m just looking at that matchup and how their styles is, and especially with somebody like Khabib, Khabib just got the same holes that I’ve been seeing for years and years and years, and I know Conor’s been seeing them, too. So when you see those holes, and they’re not getting at least a little closed, then he’s gonna get slept.

“There are some X-factors in there, with Conor having just trained for a boxing match and that being his focus for a long time. That’s a different type of pressure than when somebody’s really trying to take you down. You can’t just swing at his head. You can’t just swing all out. But I don’t know. I still think Conor’s gonna catch him at one point.”

Kevin Lee was then asked if he believes Conor could get back up should Khabib get him down to the mat, and his answer may instill dread in McGregor fans, but Lee goes on to add a large caveat to the significance of Khabib’s mat dominance:

“No, he’ll get mauled,” Lee said in response to if McGregor could get up after being taken down by Khabib. “But he’s got to do that five times. It’s a five-round fight.

I don’t see [Khabib] finishing him. He’s gonna beat the hell out of him. And he might break Conor’s spirit because Conor can be broken, But I think Conor might be already expecting that. And when something like that happens and you expect, then I don’t think it breaks you as easy. He’s gonna sit there, he’s gonna wait his time. He’s gonna be like, ‘All right, motherfucker, I’mma get up this next round,” and then gonna try it again.

When he’s on top of him, there’s no way Conor’s getting back up. But he’s gotta do that again, and again, and again, and again.”

Do you agree with Kevin Lee’s analysis of the UFC 229 main event?