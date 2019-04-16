Kevin Lee & ‘RDA’ Could Conspire To Send Message To UFC For 165-Pound Division

Former UFC lightweight title competitors Rafael dos Anjos and Kevin Lee could conspire to send a message to the UFC for a 165-pound division.

Several UFC fighters continue to make the case for the UFC to implement a 165-pound division. However, President Dana White has said numerous times that he’s a gainst the idea, and no 165-pound division will be created while he’s with the UFC.

However, fighters such as Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos could thrive in such a weight class. The two men, who face each other at UFC on ESPN+ 9, could come to an agreement to both weigh in at 165 before their fight. This would serve as a message to the promotion, showing that they’re ready for the new weight class.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, “The Motown Phenom” said he might talk to the Brazilian about making such an arrangement:

“Maybe, it might be a little backroom deal that we got on there,” Lee said. “‘RDA’ is kind of, he don’t really give you too much to go off of, and he don’t really give you too much back and forth, so, you know – I’ll ask him, see what he thinks about it.

“If he’s down with it, I’d be down – and I’d cut an extra little five pounds for that, make a statement, make some noise. It’s in our contract, we ain’t got to, but I like to push some buttons.”

Do you think Lee and “RDA” will agree to show up at 165 pounds?