Kevin Lee & ‘RDA’ Could Conspire To Send Message To UFC For 165-Pound Division

Several UFC fighters continue to make the case for the UFC to implement a 165-pound division. However, President Dana White has said numerous times that he’s a
However, fighters such as Kevin Lee and Rafael dos Anjos could thrive in such a weight class. The two men, who face each other at UFC on ESPN+ 9, could come to an agreement to both weigh in at 165 before their fight. This would serve as a message to the promotion, showing that they’re ready for the new weight class.
Speaking to MMA Junkie, “The Motown Phenom” said he might talk to the Brazilian about making such an arrangement:
“Maybe, it might be a little backroom deal that we got on there,” Lee said. “‘RDA’ is kind of, he
“If he’s down with it, I’d be down – and I’d cut an extra little five pounds for that, make a statement, make some noise. It’s in our contract, we ain’t got to, but I like to push some buttons.”
Do you think Lee and “RDA” will agree to show up at 165 pounds?