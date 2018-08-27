Kevin Lee reacts to Justin Gaethje’s recent win using an emote multiple times.

Gaethje stepped inside the Octagon this past Saturday night (Aug. 25). He engaged in a grudge match with James Vick in the main event of UFC Lincoln. The two mixed it up inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. “The Highlight” delivered a first-round knockout in under two minutes.

Kevin Lee Reacts to Justin Gaethje’s UFC Lincoln Win

Lee is usually one who isn’t at a loss for words. When the “Motown Phenom” has something to say, it will be said. This time, however he let an emote do the talking for him:

While no words were said, it’s clear that Lee sees the dollar signs in a potential fight with Justin Gaethje. Whether or not Lee is implying it’ll be “easy money” remains to be seen. Lee is currently the fifth ranked UFC lightweight, while Gaethje sits at the 11th spot. Lee has said that he’ll be prepared to fight at UFC 229, but with Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis in place it’s unlikely that Lee will also compete on the card.

Lee had a near-perfect bounce back victory over Edson Barboza back in April. The “Motown Phenom” was dominant throughout the fight on his way to a fifth round TKO victory. The only flaw was when he got nailed by a spinning wheel kick and was almost finished in the third round. Aside from that moment, Lee had the best performance of his professional mixed martial arts career.

As for Gaethje, he is now 2-2 under the UFC banner. He has finishes over Michael Johnson and James Vick. His two losses came at the hands of former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Time will tell what’s next for Gaethje and Lee.

