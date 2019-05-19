Kevin Lee Releases Statement After Loss To Rafael dos Anjos

Kevin Lee was looking to make waves in the welterweight division last night. Ultimately, the 26-year-old failed to do that as he got submitted by Rafael dos Anjos in the fourth round. It is his second loss in a row, and now what division Lee will fight at next is a major one.

After the fight, “Motown Phenom” posted a video on Instagram to release a statement on his loss.

“Thank you for the support, I feel I really got some real people behind me now,” Kevin Lee wrote in the caption for this post (h/t BJPENN). “I apologize for not coming through. I’m good, Imma take some time to evaluate everything.”

“Don’t know what happened out there tonight,” he added in the accompanying video. “I thought I did everything right leading up to this fight. I tried to eliminate every little distraction. Everything that wasn’t good for me. I felt like everything was falling into place.

“Still wasn’t enough. This shit, sometimes, will be the highest highs and lowest lows and it will really make you question what you believe in. But I’ve been through a lot of shit in my life. This ain’t really gonna be shit.”

The 26-year-old had some moments in the fight but it appeared RDA was too big of a step-up in competition for his welterweight debut.