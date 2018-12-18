Kevin Lee Responds To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Advice

Kevin Lee isn’t one to take the humble approach as he reveals the obstacles he’s had to overcome.

Lee is coming off a second loss to Al Iaquinta. Many thought this was a fight “The Motown Phenom” should’ve had locked up. Instead, “Raging” proved that he’s still a threat in the lightweight division. It was a disappointing loss for Lee, who contemplated moving up to the welterweight division after the fight.

Kevin Lee Responds To “The Eagle”

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the bout. He praised Iaquinta and gave some advice to Lee saying “staying humble is the key.” Lee took to Instagram to respond to that piece of advice:

“I beat racism, the system, poverty, and everybody that wanna see me lose for no reason. F*ck being humble.”

“The Motown Phenom” hasn’t been shy in expressing his belief that he has the formula to defeat Nurmagomedov. Lee’s grappling and ground-and-pound have been key aspects of his game, but they were lacking against Iaquinta. Anytime Lee did get “Raging” to the ground, the strikes weren’t there and Iaquinta was able to return to his feet.

Do you think Kevin Lee can get over the hump of his second loss to Al Iaquinta?