Kevin Lee Says Ben Askren Is ‘Too Hittable’ & ‘Too One-Dimensional’

Kevin Lee calls Ben Askren the “easiest” fight at welterweight.

Askren is 1-1 in the UFC and that one loss won’t soon be forgotten. “Funky” took on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 and the bout lasted just five seconds. Masvidal connected with a flying knee that put Askren out cold. It’s the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Kevin Lee Talks ‘One-Dimensional’ Ben Askren

The folks over at Submission Radio had Lee on as a guest. “The Motown Phenom” dished on what he believes is a harsh reality when it comes to Askren (via MMAFighting.com):

“Ben is probably the easiest out of anybody. He’s just too hittable and too one-dimensional. He had that little back and forth with me at the press conference talking about he took me down when I was 19 years old as if that meant something to anybody. He didn’t talk about the right hand I kept hitting him with right before that but that’s water under the bridge.”

Lee went on to say that he’s aiming for a return to the Octagon this fall.

“October. October is where it’s at, that’s what we’re looking at. We’re trying to figure out right now location and what card. I think a Pay-Per-View makes a lot of sense. I think there’s one here in Vegas so a homecoming in Vegas always sounds good but then again, there’s the San Francisco card in October. It’s a lot going on so October is when I’m looking at.”

In his last four outings, Lee has gone 1-3. He defeated Edson Barboza in that span, but has lost to Tony Ferguson, Al Iaquinta, and Rafael dos Anjos. “The Motown Phenom” is the eighth-ranked lightweight, but he plans to continue fighting in the 170-pound division.