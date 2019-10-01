Kevin Lee Says Diaz & Masvidal Are Fighting For ‘Little Boys Title’

Count Kevin Lee as one of the detractors of the BMF championship.

On Nov. 2, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will collide for the one-time-only BMF title. The welterweight bout is set to headline UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Many have shared their view on the creation of the BMF title from Donald Cerrone and Leon Edwards to Ben Henderson.

Kevin Lee Weighs In On BMF Title

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Lee criticized the creation of the BMF championship.

“It was a lot of factors,” Lee told MMA Junkie of his decision. “Lightweight was starting to get a lot more momentum going, especially after the way Khabib (Nurmagomedov) beat Dustin (Poirier) the way that he did, and there’s so many moving parts. Welterweight has kind of gotten a little stagnant. They’re doing this new title now that Masvidal and Diaz are fighting for. It’s kind of a little boys title.”

Lee went on to say that the UFC was better off making Diaz and Masvidal fight for the inaugural 165-pound gold.

“They should have made a 165-pound title if they’re going to make another one,” Lee said. “I mean, I hate to beat a dead horse like that, but because there was so little movement up there (welterweight), and my body naturally just wanted to go back down to 155, so I feel like this is the right move to do.”

“The Motown Phenom” will likely go one-on-one with Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. The UFC is targeting the bout, but nothing has been made official yet.