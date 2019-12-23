Kevin Lee Says He’s Waiting On Islam Makhachev To Sign Bout Agreement

Kevin Lee wants a bout with Islam Makhachev and he claims the ball is in the Dagestanian’s court.

Lee is coming off a brutal head kick knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 last month. “The Motown Phenom” hasn’t been shy in expressing his interest in a fight with Makhachev, a rising 155-pounder who trains with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Lee Calls Out Makhachev, Makhachev Responds

Speaking to Helen Yee, Lee said that he hopes to fight Makhachev at UFC 249 in Brooklyn, NY. He claimed that Makhachev is the only holdup (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Well, they’re talking about coming to Brooklyn, and Bernie’s from Brooklyn, so when we spoke, he wanted to see me fight, and he wanted to see me fight in his hometown,” Lee said. “I got to fight at MSG in front of Trump. The only level up is to fight in Barclays Center, me and Islam, we got the date. I don’t know what the holdup is on his end; there’s no holdup on mine. I’m ready to sign. Right now I’m just waiting on Islam.”

Makhachev responded on Twitter, claiming he hasn’t been offered the fight.

“Never been offered Kevin Lee fight. Just send me the contract @seanshelby @danawhite @ufc @bokamotoESPN.”

UFC 249 is set to be headlined by a lightweight title bout. Nurmagomedov will put his gold on the line against Tony Ferguson. It certainly wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for “The Eagle’s” teammate Makhachev to also be featured on the card.