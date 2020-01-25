Kevin Lee Says Khabib & Tony Ferguson Are Fighting For His Title

As far as Kevin Lee is concerned, he’s the uncrowned lightweight champion.

Following his stunning head kick knockout win over Gregor Gillespie, “The Motown Phenom” got his confidence back. It was a much-needed victory for Lee, who had dropped two straight bouts. Lee is on such a high that he believes the UFC lightweight title is already his.

Kevin Lee Says Khabib & Ferguson Are Fighting For His Gold

On April 18, Khabib Nurmagomedov will put his UFC lightweight championship on the line against Tony Ferguson. Ahead of his UFC Brasilia bout with Charles Oliveira, Lee told MMAJunkie.com that he plans to prove he’s championship caliber.

“Khabib and Tony are getting ready to fight for it, but that’s my title,” Lee said. “I got to go out there and I got to keep proving it to people. So yeah, I feel like I’m a little exed out of certain conversations that should be happening but, I’m going to come out the back end and they can’t stop me. So yeah, am I getting a little bit more respect? OK, but not really. Not yet.”

Do you believe Kevin Lee can make the proper adjustments to become a UFC champion one day?