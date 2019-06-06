Kevin Lee Says MMA Union Is ‘Inevitable’

The push for a union in MMA has been tried and tried again. Several organizations and fighters have attempted but failed. Now, another believes it is going to happen and that is Kevin Lee. The welterweight believes it is just a matter of time before it happens.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Lee said on Joe Rogan’s Podcast (h/t MMAFighting). “Eventually it’s gonna happen. I think it’s once the UFC – the UFC is gonna change a little bit, I feel like. It’s the same way I’m looking at the way Facebook has been doing stuff and all these other companies, these large private companies but they’re so big.

“The UFC is a sports organization but it’s so big now to where it’s damn near public. Once that kind of changes and once they open up the books and people really start to pay attention to it, then maybe somebody on the outside who is way smarter than anyone of us – because we’re fighting, we ain’t really worried about the legalities of it. I’m just signing a contract, I don’t really give a f*ck. But once somebody who is smarter kind of takes a look at it and sees what’s going on and how it is, then they’re gonna start up something. They have to. It’s kind of crazy.”

Although Lee says he thinks it will happen, he won’t be one to start it up. However, the hope is one does happen soon.