Kevin Lee Says ‘No Doubt I’ll Be A World Champion’

Kevin Lee moved up to welterweight to take on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Rochester.

Many believed the move up to welterweight would be good for the “Motown Phenom” as he would not deplete himself to cut down to lightweight. And, as a result of not depleting himself, many thought his cardio issues would be better. However, that was not the case. Rather, the 26-year-old appeared to gas and RDA took advantage of it and submitted Lee in the fourth-round to give him his second straight loss.

Now, the question of what division Lee will fight at next is a major one. While many have pointed out he should switch camps, in a statement on Instagram, Lee isn’t buying that. Rather, he knows just how good he is and knows he will be a champion soon.

“Im honestly in a good place for everyone asking for an update. My goals have never been clearer and my hunger hasn’t gone anywhere,” Lee posted on Instagram. “A quick 30-minute convo with @vinnyshoreman, top mental coach in the game, only confirmed what I already know. There’s no doubt. I will be World Champion. This shit ain’t gonna be easy at all but it’ll be worth it”

Ultimately, there is no doubt Lee will need to win his next fight no matter which division it is at. The 26-year-old is still young enough to turn things around, but he will need to do it sooner rather than later.