Kevin Lee Set To Undergo Surgery For Torn ACL

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee has confirmed he will be out of action for a while.

Earlier this month, Lee appeared on SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show and revealed he believed to have an ACL issue. “The Motown Phenom” is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira. After finally getting an MRI done, Lee’s hunch was proven to be correct and he’ll be out for a minimum of six months.

Kevin Lee Undergoing Surgery For Torn ACL

Lee has since told ESPN that he will indeed be undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.

“It used to mean being out a year,” Lee said Tuesday. “They’ve gotten better with the technology and the [physical therapy], so it might even be sooner. I don’t know.

“I didn’t mean it like this, but the world works in mysterious ways,” Lee said. “At this point, it is what it is. I kind of wanted the break anyway. Now it’s seriously forcing me to take it.”

When Lee appeared on Luke Thomas’ show before doctors confirmed a torn ACL, “The Motown Phenom” explained what he thought went wrong.

“Honestly, not even doing anything that was totally out of the ordinary,” Lee said April 17 on The Luke Thomas Show. “I mean, I’m not going to say specifically how it happened because of insurance, you know. But, it wasn’t something totally out of the ordinary. I think I may have been affected by this whole virus and s— more than I think. For some reason, I’ve been overly fatigued and my body isn’t feeling great. I zigged when I should have zagged and heard a pop pretty loud. Since then I’m unable to move it much.”

Lee had been saying that he wanted to take a break following his loss to Oliveira. The 10th-ranked UFC lightweight made the move to Tristar Gym in an effort to reach his full potential. With this latest setback to Oliveira and having to go under the knife, Lee will have to do some more digging.