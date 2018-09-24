Kevin Lee Slams Marc Goddard Over UFC Sao Paulo Call, Goddard Responds

Kevin Lee slams referee Marc Goddard, who didn’t take long to offer a response.

Goddard was the official for the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. Headlining the card was a light heavyweight battle between Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders. Santos initially stepped up to face Jimi Manuwa, but the “Poster Boy” went down with an injury. Anders stepped up and was stopped when he couldn’t return to his stool at the end of the third round.

Fifth ranked UFC lightweight Lee took to Twitter to criticize Goddard for the way he reset position in the third round. The “Motown Phenom” believes it ultimately led to Anders’ being put in a spot where he had to eat numerous elbows:

Damn @marcgoddard_uk you really stole that shit from @erykanders. Straight put him in position to take them elbows. I’m calling bullshit — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 23, 2018

Goddard replied with the following:

Mr Lee both fighters returned to exact same position that I stop to replace the gum-shield, i.e. against the fence in over/under clinch. Would you rather I start with Mr Anders pressing position taken away? We can have our own opinions, we can’t have our own facts. I respect you. https://t.co/UDV5kObAJB — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) September 23, 2018

Lee made it clear that he wasn’t buying Goddard’s response and went as far as to say the official lost control of the fight:

Some shit don’t even deserve a response. Got Dudes twice my age looking up to me 😂 that’s whats up — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 23, 2018

He lost control of the fight and then made up his own position https://t.co/72goQUO5Nc — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) September 23, 2018

