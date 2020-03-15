Kevin Lee Speaks On UFC Brasilia Loss

Kevin Lee spoke to reporters following his UFC Brasilia defeat.

Last night (March 14), Lee and Charles Oliveira did battle in the main event of UFC Brasilia. The bout was contested inside the Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil. This event was closed to the public over fears of the coronavirus. Lee ended up being submitted via guillotine choke early in the third round.

Kevin Lee Discusses UFC Brasilia Loss

During the post-UFC Brasilia media scrum, “The Motown Phenom” said simply put, all was going well until he got choked (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I got choked,” Lee said about the finish. “I think the fight was going good. I just got choked. I really can’t put it on nothing else but that.”

Lee missed weight for the fight and it isn’t the first time he has done so. Despite some weight cutting issues, Lee plans to remain at 155 pounds. With that said, don’t expect to see him return to the Octagon anytime soon.

“I think lightweight’s still my home. I’ve just got to fine-tune some things. But I’m going to take a long time,” Lee explained. “I kind of rushed into this fight. It will probably be a good minute before y’all see me again.

“I think I’ve got to evaluate some things. I feel like my camp was great. My coaches told me all the right things to do. I abandoned it. It’s all on me on this one. It’s going to be maybe a few years or so.”

Lee has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. He was hoping to capitalize after scoring a head kick knockout victory over Gregor Gillespie back in Nov. 2019. “The Motown Phenom” appeared to show early signs of turning a corner with his move to Tristar Gym but he’ll have to do some soul searching after his latest setback.