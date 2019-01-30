Kevin Lee Teases Coaching Changes Coming Soon

Kevin Lee recognizes that some changes need to be made in order to get back on track. “The Motown Phenom” has lost two of his last four fights inside the Octagon. Lee had a five-fight win streak snapped against Tony Ferguson in October of 2017. Ferguson submitted Lee in the third round of their interim 155-pound title fight.

Following the defeat, Lee got back in the win column by finishing Edson Barboza last April. He finished the Brazilian in the fifth round after a dominant performance. However, Lee was once again defeated by Al Iaquinta this past December. Iaquinta was the first man to defeat Lee in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career back at his UFC debut in 2014.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Lee revealed that there are some “big” coaching changes coming soon:

“There’s definitely going to be some coaching changes,” Lee said. “Even in the last one, I had a guy in my corner for the first time. Whenever you do that you’re taking a big risk, you’re taking a gamble.

“There’s so much energy-based and I feed off the people’s energy, too. I do think that there will be some changes. There’s going to be some big changes coming up that I can’t really talk about yet. … I’ve got some big plans in my head that I’m putting out there, and I’m going to make sure I get them into fruition.”

What do you think about Lee making coaching changes coming off his second loss to Iaquinta?