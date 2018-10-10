Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta Headlines UFC on FOX 31

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta will reportedly have their rematch before the end of the year when the two headline the final UFC on FOX event at UFC on FOX 31 taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 15th. The UFC officially announced the main event Wednesday.

In their first meeting four years ago, Al Iaquinta emerged the victor with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lee at UFC 169 to hand Lee his first professional loss. Since then, Kevin Lee has gone 10-2 in his last 12 UFC bouts and is coming off a dominant victory over Edson Barboza in April. Lee’s overall MMA record is 17-3 and he is currently ranked #5 in the lightweight division.

#9 ranked Al Iaquinta most recently faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in the impromptu headliner for UFC 223. Iaquinta came up short in the title match, but he earned the respect of Nurmagomedov and the MMA community by stepping up to face the now reigning lightweight champion on short notice. Prior to this loss, Iaquinta was on a five-fight win streak with wins over names like Jorge Masvidal, Diego Sanchez, Joe Lauzon, and Ross Pearson. Iaquinta will look to begin a new win streak in this headlining bout against Kevin Lee.

The current UFC on FOX 31 card now includes:

Main Event: Kevin Lee vs. Al Iaquinta

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker

Erik Koch vs. Dwight Grant

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Jack Hermansson

Bobby Green vs. Drakkar Klose

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee

What is your prediction for this UFC on Fox 31 main event? Who wins? Kevin Lee or Al Iaquinta?