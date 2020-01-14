Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira On Tap For UFC Brasilia

So much for Kevin Lee vs. Islam Makhachev.

Combate has reported that Lee vs. Charles Oliveira is a go for UFC Brasilia. This is reportedly the main event of the card. UFC Brasilia is scheduled to take place on March 14 inside the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium.

Lee and Makhachev had expressed interest in fighting each other. More recently, “The Motown Phenom” claimed he was waiting for Makhachev to sign the bout agreement. It appears that at least for now, that bout won’t be taking place.

Back in November, Lee scored a head kick knockout victory over Gregor Gilespie at UFC 244. It was a huge win for Lee, who was on a two-fight skid.

As for Oliveira, he’s been on quite a roll as of late. The man nicknamed “do Bronx” is riding a six-fight winning streak. He has finished his opponents in all of those victories.

Here is an updated look at how the UFC Brasilia card is shaping up.