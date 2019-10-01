Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie In the Works for UFC 244

Kevin Lee’s opponent for his return to 155 has been determined, and the Motown Phenom will not be easing his way back into the lightweight mix, as he has drawn the undefeated Gregor Gillespie for his targeted next opponent according to an MMA Junkie report earlier tonight.
Kevin Lee last fought at lightweight against Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC on Fox 31 last December. Lee would lose to Iaquinta by decision for the second time and then decide to move up to welterweight following the loss. Lee would not have better look in his debut at 170, losing to Rafael dos Anjos in May. Now, Lee is set to make his return to lightweight when he takes on Gregor Gillespie.
#11-ranked Gregor Gillespie will have an opportunity to finally break into the top 10 of the lightweight division when he takes on #8-ranked Kevin Lee. Gillespie is undefeated with a spotless 13-0 record. Gillespie has dominated all six of his UFC opponents, most recently defeating Yancy Medeiros in January. Kevin Lee will without question be the highest-profile opponent for Gillespie and the consensus toughest matchup for the former NCAA Division I wrestler.
UFC 244 takes place on November 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. If this bout is finalized, the updated card will include:
Main Event: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson
Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis
Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik
Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu
Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos
Who do you predict will come out victorious between Kevin Lee and Gregor “The Gift” Gillespie?