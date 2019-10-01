Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie In the Works for UFC 244

Kevin Lee’s opponent for his return to 155 has been determined, and the Motown Phenom will not be easing his way back into the lightweight mix, as he has drawn the undefeated Gregor Gillespie for his targeted next opponent according to an MMA Junkie report earlier tonight.

Kevin Lee last fought at lightweight against Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC on Fox 31 last December. Lee would lose to Iaquinta by decision for the second time and then decide to move up to welterweight following the loss. Lee would not have better look in his debut at 170, losing to Rafael dos Anjos in May. Now, Lee is set to make his return to lightweight when he takes on Gregor Gillespie.

#11-ranked Gregor Gillespie will have an opportunity to finally break into the top 10 of the lightweight division when he takes on #8-ranked Kevin Lee. Gillespie is undefeated with a spotless 13-0 record. Gillespie has dominated all six of his UFC opponents, most recently defeating Yancy Medeiros in January. Kevin Lee will without question be the highest-profile opponent for Gillespie and the consensus toughest matchup for the former NCAA Division I wrestler.

UFC 244 takes place on November 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. If this bout is finalized, the updated card will include:

Main Event: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

Who do you predict will come out victorious between Kevin Lee and Gregor “The Gift” Gillespie?