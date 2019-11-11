Kevin Lee Wants Conor McGregor Fight, But Won’t Beg For It

Kevin Lee knows how big a Conor McGregor bout would be, but don’t expect him to plead with UFC officials to get it.

Lee is coming off a spectacular head kick knockout win over Gregor Gillespie. The “Motown Phenom” had been struggling inside the Octagon with losses to Al Iaquinta and Rafael dos Anjos. Suddenly, Lee finds himself back in the swing of things.

Kevin Lee Eyes Conor McGregor Bout, Won’t Beg For It

Lee spoke to BJPenn.com and claimed that Islam Makhachev has avoided fighting him. He went on to say that a match-up with Conor McGregor or Paul Felder is what holds his interest.

“Look, Islam would have been a huge fight in Russia, but the fact that he said no, I’m looking for other fights now,” Lee added. “I know Paul Felder is looking for a fight, they are looking for someone for Conor McGregor on Jan. 18, that isn’t set yet. They are talking about ‘Cowboy’ but no contracts have been signed. I don’t know, there is a lot of options.”

While Lee would like to share the Octagon with McGregor, he isn’t desperate for the bout.

“I am not even going to call for it. I’m not going to call Dana and ask to give me that fight because I know it and anybody that follows the sport knows I beat him,” he said. “The UFC doesn’t want him to take a loss or lose because they lose that cash cow. They have put a lot of money and time into him. But, from a competitor standpoint, I feel like that is something he should entertain. If he wants to fight for a title, and fight Khabib, he will need to fight tough wrestlers. What makes sense, my honest opinion is that fight should happen. But, he is going to duck me, he is going to duck Gaethje.”