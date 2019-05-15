Kevin Lee Ready To ‘Shake Sh*t Up’ In UFC Welterweight Division

Kevin Lee wants to make an impact in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight division.

This Saturday night (May 18), Lee will headline UFC Rochester against Rafael dos Anjos. This will be Lee’s welterweight debut under the UFC banner. “The Motown Phenom” has gone 1-2 in his last three outings and many have questioned if weight cutting has negatively impacted his performance.

Kevin Lee Wants To Make A Splash At Welterweight

Lee spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of UFC Rochester. The former interim lightweight title contender said he’s ready to make his mark at 170 pounds:

“Right now, welterweight is really showing it is at the top of the game. I think it has passed lightweight for the most talent. He is ranked number three, it will put me up there. It will put me in the mix, for sure. I always like to shake s**t up, so I’ll throw my name in the hat.”

At UFC Rochester, dos Anjos will look to avoid his third straight loss. After going on a three-fight winning streak, dos Anjos dropped bouts to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman. He hasn’t emerged victorious since Dec. 2017.

UFC Rochester will take place inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York. Vicente Luque will meet Derrick Krantz as Neil Magny was pulled due to a failed drug test. Aspen Ladd will meet Sijara Eubanks on the main card as well. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Rochester.