Kevin Randleman To Be Inducted In UFC Hall Of Fame

Kevin Randleman is the latest fighter set to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame.

During the UFC on ESPN 8 broadcast, a video package played revealing the upcoming induction of Kevin Randleman. The late heavyweight and light heavyweight bruiser will be going into the Pioneer Wing. The UFC Hall of Fame 2020 is set to take place in July.

The official Twitter account of the UFC posted the following for those who didn’t catch the announcement during the broadcast.

Old school combat sports fans are well aware of who Randleman was. “The Monster” was a former UFC heavyweight champion. He even dabbled in the light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. Randleman also made a name for himself in Japan under the PRIDE Fighting Championships banner.

Fight fans probably best know Randleman for his stunning knockout victory over Mirko Cro Cop back in April 2004. Fans may also remember his slam of Fedor Emelianenko. Randleman lifted Fedor up and “The Last Emperor” landed on his head and neck. Despite the move looking like it can only be pulled off by Zangief from Street Fighter, Emelianenko survived and won the bout.

Kevin Randleman passed away on Feb. 11, 2016. He was dealing with pneumonia. Randleman was 44 years old.