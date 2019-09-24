Khabib: 80% Chance My Next Fight is in Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov expects to be competing in Russia for the first time in his UFC career the next time he steps into the Octagon.

The last time we saw Khabib Nurmagomedov compete was earlier this month at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi where Nurmagomedov was greeted and celebrated as a hero before and after his victory over Dustin Poirier in the event’s headliner. Since then, mouths have already begun salivating at the thought of a title defense against Tony Ferguson re-materializing and finally making it to the Octagon this time. If that is the next fight for Khabib, the champion thinks the venue is already close to being determined, and it will be in the champion’s homeland of Russia (Transcript via RT Sport):

“Negotiations are continuing with the UFC. I really want to fight in Russia,” Khabib told Russia’s Channel 1. “In St. Petersburg there’s a closed arena [Gazprom Arena].

“In Moscow, Luzhniki Stadium is open… I was there at the [football] World Cup final when it rained, if that kind of rain happened it would ruin an [MMA] event.

“In St. Petersburg the stadium seats 75,000 people, I could fight there. In a small arena it wouldn’t work.

“I really want to fight here, talks are continuing, I’m about 80 percent sure my next fight will be in Russia,” Khabib estimated.

A Khabib fight in Russia will make the reception the champion experienced in Abu Dhabi pale in comparison. As for his potential challenger, Tony Ferguson has made it clear that he is on board with a fight against Nurmagomedov. If finalized, this would be the fifth attempt at seeing this fight actually take place. If the fight does indeed land in Russia, the magnitude of such an event would certainly be worth the wait, particularly for native fans of the reigning lightweight champion.

