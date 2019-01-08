Khabib Addresses Criticism For Manager’s Recent Comments

It looks like Ali Abdelaziz’s recent comments about Khabib Nurmagoemdov’s next opponent didn’t go over too well with fans. Abdelaziz said that he is looking to book “The Eagle” against an opponent that can sell the most pay-per-views (PPV). Unfortunately, those plans did not include Tony Ferguson, who is currently on an impressive win streak in the lightweight division:

“So [we want] the biggest money fight he can make, Ali said. Boxing, MMA, whatever. I love Tony Ferguson — he’s not that, I can tell you that. One-hundred percent, Tony Ferguson is not the next fight, because Tony Ferguson — I need somebody who can sell pay-per-views.”

Many believe “El Cucuy” deserves the next 155-pound title shot. The UFC has tried to book Ferguson vs. Khabib several times, but injuries to both men have prevented it from happening. With Abdelaziz’s recent comments, fans aren’t too thrilled with the lightweight champion. One fan took to Instagram and pointed out Khabib once said he fights for legacy, and not money.

Khabib offered the following response, noting these comments came from his manager, not himself:

“my manager name Ali, my name Khabib, do not confuse.”

⚡@TeamKhabib reaction to fan outrage over the fight with @TonyFergusonXT pic.twitter.com/XbwRa94mSa — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) January 7, 2019

What do you think about Khabib’s response to his manager’s recent comments?