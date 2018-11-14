Khabib Announces Autobiography To Be Released Soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a wild ride through the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The UFC lightweight champion is, arguably, the most dominant champion the promotion has ever seen. He currently holds an undefeated record of 27-0. In his last contest, Khabib picked up the biggest win of his career.

He submitted Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 main event. Khabib forced the Irishman to tap out to a neck crank in the fourth round. After the fight, however, a post-fight melee broke out between both teams. Khabib initiated the entire ordeal after jumping the cage and attacking McGregor cornerman, Dillon Danis. Danis was allegedly antagonizing Khabib from cageside.

While he awaits a disciplinary ruling from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), Khabib has been able to focus on things outside of fighting. One of those things being an autobiography he plans to release soon. “The Eagle” took to his Instagram to announce the upcoming story about his life will be hitting bookshelves soon. Here’s what he had to say (via Google Translate):

“My dear subscribers. I am very happy to announce that my autobiography “KhabibTime” is ready and signed in print. We worked on the book for 2 years. And when we started writing a book with @z_kurbanov we were not sure that in 2 years I would be a fighter who had already won the #ufc champion title and defended him in the biggest battle in the history of #mma to #ufc229

“Then many said: why is it so early to write a book, for a start, at least become a champion, and so on, in general there were enough critics, and I confess it was risky, but at the moment, this book has the place to BE, so to speak.

“I wait with a little excitement when I can hold it in my hands, and the book will be presented on the # SynergyGlobalForum2018 business forum in Moscow on November 26th.”

Are you interested in reading about Khabib’s journey through the world of MMA?