Khabib Believes UFC Helped Orchestrate Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

Tensions between Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC continue to grow. Things spiraled out of control following the lightweight champion’s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Khabib secured a fourth-round submission win on the Irishman via neck crank. After the fight, all hell broke loose as both teams engaged in a huge brawl.

Khabib and his teammates have seemingly been issued the majority of the blame for the incident. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) withheld Khabib’s fight purse, however, paid McGregor. Also, one of Khabib’s teammates who attacked McGregor has been pulled from his upcoming UFC fight. UFC President Dana White has suggested that fighter will be cut from the UFC.

If that’s the case, Khabib noted on Instagram recently that the UFC will lose him as well. He took things a step further during a recent interview on Russian station Channel 1. The entire storyline between Khabib and McGregor began with “The Notorious'” infamous bus attack at UFC 223.

The UFC’s promotion for UFC 229 heavily featured clips from the attack. Khabib told Russian media he believes the UFC helped McGregor orchestrate the debacle (via MMA Mania):

“I was offended that all the hype leading up to this fight focused on the idea that he attacked and I didn’t get off the bus,” Khabib said. “It was a shame and I asked the Almighty for the fight to happen and the cage door to close with us in it so everyone could find out who is who.

“Who actually sits on the bus and who doesn’t. All the other situations, it has been me with my team of about 20 people … But in the in the end I was told for media day I have to go alone, I was riding not with my team but with all the other red corner fighters on the card.

“So I had one man and my manager with me. When I think back there are so many questions I don’t have the answer to, did they do it all on purpose? In my personal opinion, I feel like the bus incident was organized with UFC’s help. I can’t accuse them, but I would give it 70% that they did it.

“I wanted to get off the bus and all the other fighters on the bus confirmed this in their interviews, and all the managers as well. It all happened in a minute in a half, two minutes max. He’s there with his cameras and his PR team with him shooting. An important point: the Barclays Center is a very big arena, a 20,000 person arena, but he knew where we were exactly.

“How could they have known? And how did they enter the arena with a gang of 20, 30 men? Come on. Conor has nothing to do with this media event and has a gang with him but these jokers lead him and everyone to the elevator where our bus is?

“I’m an athlete, but I’m also educated. My brain works pretty well for 15 years of fighting. I haven’t taken many shots to the head so I still have brains.”

What do you think about Khabib’s comments?