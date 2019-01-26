Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ben Askren Has To Show His Levels In UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t be impressed with Ben Askren until “Funky” can prove his worth under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Askren is set to make his UFC debut on March 2. He’ll be going one-on-one with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. The bout will be featured on the UFC 235 card taking place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khabib Wants To See Askren’s Levels

You’ve likely heard people say, “there’s levels to this game.” It’s a saying that holds true for elite athletes such as Nurmagomedov, who is the current UFC lightweight champion. “The Eagle” appeared on Submission Radio and talked about Askren’s ceiling. He said that “Funky” must show that he’s ready for a higher level of mixed martial arts competition (via BJPenn.com):

“He never fight in the UFC. He has to fight in the UFC first of all. He has to show his levels because I see how someone smash him in ONE FC. Somebody like smashed him in ONE FC. He just signed to the UFC and tried talk, you know. But now everybody tries to talk and promote these things, but you have to compete in the UFC, then we’re gonna see his levels.”

Askren is known for having the gift of gab. He’s targeted a number of fighters from Colby Covington to Georges St-Pierre. He’s even challenged Nurmagomedov for a 165-pound title. Whether or not Askren can live up to the hype remains to be seen.

Do you think Ben Askren will shine in the UFC, or will he be a flop?