Khabib Breaks Down Staredown with Conor McGregor: “I Felt Nothing”

The UFC 229 Press Conference had the MMA community buzzing, with fans extracting anything and everything they could as they await the inevitable clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conor McGregor came with his usual energy and one-liners but with an extra layer of “darkness” about him as he tore into Nurmagomedov. The press conference would end with the first staredown between the two warriors, which triggered the armchair body language experts to give their interpretation of what they saw. Speaking with Brett Okamoto this weekend, Khabib was generous enough to provide his own first-hand analysis of what he saw and felt when he looked into the eyes of Conor McGregor.

“When I watch his eyes, I don’t feel nothing,” Khabib said coldly. “He’s like drunk guy. He’s like drunk guy. I feel he’s like, his face is like this (pulls at facial skin), you know, he nervous, he drunk, and he a little bit white, you know?

“It’s like, when he say to Dana, ‘No, no, no, I’m not going to touch him. I want to watch his eyes.’ And I think, ‘Come here. And I watch his eyes. I feel nothing. I swear to God, I feel like he nervous, he drunk.”

With Khabib’s assessment of McGregor being intoxicated and out of control, it makes the lightweight champion question whether or not McGregor is prepared or even aware of the task that awaits him this Saturday.

“How he gonna fight with me 25 minutes?” A perplexed Nurmagomedov asked. “This is not Nate Diaz or this is not Eddie Alvarez or José Aldo. This is completely different fighter. If you want to stop me, you have to kill me. This guy have to kill me.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment of Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 Press Conference? Did McGregor come across as a drunkard who is in over his head?