Khabib Calls Jon Jones Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter In UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pick for the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC is Jon Jones.

When the topic of “best fighter in MMA” comes up, you’ll often see Jones’ name pop up. Some say he’s the best without question, while others put an asterisk next to his name. It appears UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov has made up his mind on the matter.

Khabib Names Jon Jones Pound-For-Pound Best

Speaking to fans and reporters, Nurmagomedov gave Jones his vote for the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC (video via MMARusContext).

Q: "Who do you think is the best Pound for Pound fighter in UFC?"



Khabib: "Jon Jones." pic.twitter.com/ZQfoC0nS9a — 🇷🇺 ➡️ 🇬🇧 (@MMARusContext) December 24, 2019

Nurmagomedov’s pick may throw some off. “The Eagle” hasn’t always been complimentary of “Bones.” Back in 2018, Nurmagomedov criticized USADA for punishing his teammates while not throwing the book at Jones for his past drug testing results.

“USADA gives my friends two years for first time problem with USADA. They give us two years, my friends. What about Jon Jones? He have second time problem and they give him one and a half years?” Nurmagomedov told TMZ after arriving in New York for the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference.

“I think it’s very bad. It’s very bad. They have to give him a little bit more but now I understand — USADA is No. 1 bulls–t.”

There’s also the fact that Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier are training partners and close friends. Cormier and Jones have had a well-documented feud that has involved personal digs.

Nurmagomedov is set to put his UFC lightweight gold on the line against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18. Jones is scheduled for a Feb. 8 light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.